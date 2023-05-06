Work Decree, Italians with the government. Schlein’s Democratic Party and Landini’s CGIL are knocked out

Polls: the League is close to 10%, the Democratic Party is back below 20%. All data. The tables

On the Labor Decree and on the cut in the tax wedge until December for employees with an income of up to 35 thousand euros, the net majority of Italians are with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and with the government. This is the main figure that emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. 62.1% of the sample agrees with the executive while only 37.9% espouse the criticisms of the Democratic Party and the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini who even threatened a strike.

In the direct challenge between Meloni and Elly Schlein the premier gains 0.2% this week and reaches 59.4% while the secretary of the Democratic Party drops to 40.6%. Between parties, Fratelli d’Italia rises to 29.2%, the League is close to 10% (rising), Forza Italia is also growing. The Pd drops below 20 to 19.8%, the 5 Stars go back to 15.9%.

Poll May 5th Poll May 5th Poll May 5th Poll May 5th Poll May 5th

Subscribe to the newsletter

