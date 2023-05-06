Kodomo no Hi, the children’s party.

Children are a joy, they are our future and we should celebrate them every day. In Italy the World Children’s Day is November 20, while in Japan the 5 maggio children’s day is celebrated, Kodomo no Hi, children’s day, an anniversary that has become national since 1948 in which health and happiness are wished to children. This festival originates from ancient rural traditions: in fact, May is the month in which insects make their first appearances damaging the plants and, starting from the first days of the month, the farmers, since ancient times, tried to drive away the pesky insects by scaring them away with colorful banners and grotesque figures. On this occasion, even today, special banners are hung: every family that has at least one child creates with paper or fabric windsocks decorated in the shape of a carp, koinobori, which are posted on high poles so that they wave in the sky like flags. The koinobori made their first appearance in the Edo period and were only black, which represents the father of the family.

Subsequently other colors were added, such as red (the mother), green, orange, purple, blue … (the children)

But why are kites hung in the shape of carp on this occasion? The explanation is found precisely in this fish that swims against the current to reach its ultimate goal, therefore it represents the strength and determination it takes to achieve success in life, something Japanese parents want for their children more than anything else. .

In houses , on the other hand , a small five – storey stairway is set up covered with a green cloth , on which the printing that is, armor, a trunk, a halberd, bows and arrows, helmets, swords and war hats, dolls representing samurai warriors; this exhibition is dedicated by parents to children in the hope that they grow up as strong and courageous as the samurai.

Another object that cannot be missed on this day is the kabuto , the typical helmet of samurai armor, which symbolizes the strength, courage and righteousness of warriors. Children really like to create kabuto with origami technique to wear on the head.

In some cases the puppet is donated Kintaro , he was a violent military leader of the Heian period. Legend has it that he grew up alone in the mountains, fighting with the animals of the forest, it seems that even as a child he had extraordinary strength and that he rode a bear holding an ax on his back. He is associated with Children’s day as a good omen for them to grow up healthy, strong and courageous like him. Kintaro also appears in some anime, for example in an episode of “Lum, the space girl”.

Among the traditional foods of this feast we find i Kashiwa-mochisoft sweets filled with azuki (red bean) jam or a mixed paste of miso (fermented soybean paste) and white beans wrapped in oak leaves that represent the health of the family over the generations, and Chimakirice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves that have a simple decorative purpose.

By Valeria Turino