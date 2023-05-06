Home » Victor Wembanyama: 10 more days to know the name of my future team
Victor Wembanyama: 10 more days to know the name of my future team

by admin
Victor Wembanyama, 19-year-old French and world basketball phenomenon, lets himself go their Twitter to a reflection on his future and the next NBA Draft.

“10 more days to know the name of my future team…It’s really a crazy feeling”.

The reference to the Draft Lottery, scheduled in 10 days, which will determine the order of choice for the 2023 NBA Draft, is clear.

Wembanyama is practically certain to become the first overall pick, even more so after an amazing year in BetClic Elite: 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.1 blocks, shooting 47% from the field, 30% from three and 82 % to free.

Last week Paolo Banchero talked about the possibility of a new lottery success for his Orlando Magic.

“Adding Wembanyama to the group would mean an important leap forward for our team. We are talking about a player practically never seen, in terms of height, skills and ability to move. He would make the fortune of any team, having him with us would be a big problem for the rest of the league ”.

