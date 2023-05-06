Home » The Giro d’Italia began with Rigo as the best Colombian and Evenepoel leader
The Giro d'Italia began with Rigo as the best Colombian and Evenepoel leader

by admin
The Giro d’Italia began with Rigo as the best Colombian and Evenepoel leader

The performance of Colombians in the Giro d’Italia

Although for the cyclists of our country it is not a great virtue to be in the first places of the time trials in the various competitions, the compatriots tried to keep up with an Evenepoel who competed with everything at the start of the race and tried to discount the greatest possible time.

The best Colombian in the race is Rigoberto Urán, which finished in 36th place, 1’37” behind Evenepoel. At the end of the competition, the Colombian rider declared that he hoped not to lose too much time with the best of the stage in order to have a latent chance of fighting for the Tour of Italy.

For their part, the Movistar runners, Fernando Gaviria and Einer Rubio they had discreet performances, after the first one was in 153rd place, 3’26” behind Evenepoel, while the second one finished in 99th place in the race, 2’45” behind the overall leader.

How did Santiago Buitrago do at the start of the Giro d’Italia?

For the Bahrain Victorious youth it was a quiet day and one of which he is happy, as he mentioned to Caracol Sports at the end of the competition. With a time of 23’20 ”, he was in 66th place in the stage and is 2’02 ” behind Evenepoel, who will dawn as the leader until tomorrow when the second stage of the competition takes place.

