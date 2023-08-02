Home » [Fototifo] Avellino-Chieti, friendly 2023-24 | Sports People
Avellino in retreat in the province of Chieti and a propitious occasion for the team of the capital to compete with a superior category team, to revive the glories of lost time and feel the ambitions of victory of the new staff available to coach Chianese. The response of the neroverdi ultras was excellent in terms of numbers and intensity of cheering, there were also fans in support of Avellino even if the major acronyms of Irpino cheering were missing.

Palena (CH), Stadio “Angeli di Palena”
Saturday 29 July 2023, 5.30pm
Friendly meeting
Chieti-Avellino 0-2

