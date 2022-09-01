Original title: East Body: Xiaoding’s physical condition has improved a lot compared to last season, and he lost at least 15 pounds

East body: Xiaoding’s physical condition has improved a lot compared with last season, and he lost at least 15 pounds

Live it on August 31. According to a report by the “Oriental Sports Daily”, an insider of the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team revealed that Ding Yanyuhang lost at least 15 pounds during the offseason this year.

“This summer, Ding Yanyuhang has been training with the team, and recently went to Guangdong with the team to participate in a series of warm-up games. According to team insiders, after the off-season rehabilitation and hard training, Xiao Ding’s physical condition Compared with the previous season, it has improved a lot, losing at least 15 pounds, further reducing the burden on his knees, which is undoubtedly good news for the Shanghai men’s basketball team. With Guo Haowen temporarily seeking opportunities to play in overseas leagues, Ding Yanyuhang It is bound to give the team some help on the offensive end,” Dong Ti wrote in an article published today.

In the 2021-22 season, Ding Yanyuhang played 20 times for the Shandong men’s basketball team, averaging 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.6 minutes per game.

