Home Health Guofu Elegy transplanted “Hot-blooded and hard-nosed Guofujun Wai Chuan Hot-blooded Girl Zero” Chinese prelude released on 9/22 | udn game corner
Acer Systems Asia branch announced, 2D side scrollingAction game “Blood Hardcore”country husbandgossip hot-blooded girl zero”ChineseThe version will be listed on September 22, and the game information and the Chinese version of the leading video will be released.

“The Hot-Blood Girl Zero” is a game transplanted from “New Elegy of the Hot-blooded Nationals”, which was released on the Super Nintendo in 1994, and faithfully reproduces the images of “The Hot-blooded Girls River City Girls”. Music and gameplay, while adding new elements such as witty cutscenes, a newly produced opening film, and updated character designs for major illustrations. In addition, you can also enjoy the spin-off comics co-produced with “River City Girls”.

In this work, not only the “Hot-blooded Hard-blooded Guofu Jun Wai Chuan Hot-blooded Girl”, the well-known protagonists of the four-person gang “Gufu”, “Ali”, “Mizuko” and “Kyoko” appear as playable characters, and improved characters have also been added. New elements such as design, introductory video, and save functions allow you to experience the game in improved quality.

In terms of scenes and level mechanisms, you can knock down enemies on the spinning Ferris wheel, or fly around on the school ground that is about to collapse to attack, and you can even ride a realistic 360-degree roller coaster. In addition to attack techniques, there are also defensive actions, and more than 20 kinds of special moves are used to carry out in-depth offensive and defensive battles. Skilled in fists, kicks, as well as a variety of techniques such as rotating curved arms and supersonic punches to defeat the enemy.

The Chinese version of “Hard-blooded Guofu Jun Wai Chuan Hot-blooded Girl Zero” will be launched on September 22, landing on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

