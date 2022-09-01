Gianmarco TamberiJust turned 30, marries today in Pesaro Chiara Bontempi, his fiancée for over 10 years. The clothes are secret (she should wear Atelier Eme, he Armani), it is known that the honeymoon will be between Maldives, Singapore and Bali. To get to the big day, both of you they got in shape between diet and training, with Chiara who tried to follow him, as much as possible, around the world for competitions. On the other hand, when Gimbo wins it is she who is looking for and it is she who wants to kiss immediately on the track, as it also happened a few weeks ago, when he became European champion in Monaco.