Closing ceremony by Daniel Passerini: “they criticize us because we do works, that we are just cement”

Each one of the main leaders of the justicialismo entered being presented by the announcers of the act. Each one was located in the first row to wait for the next. From Calvo, to Shiaretti, passing through Llaryora and Vigo. The entire dome was present.

In the second row were the main members of the municipal cabinet. The presence and the place given to the national deputy Natalia de la Sota, who had not shown herself in the last acts of the ruling party, was surprising.

Passerini: We don’t have bad apples on our team. We don’t walk the city now in a month of campaign like others do

It began with a few words from Javier Pretto, a former leader of the Pro who was speaking to a mostly justicialist audience. “People keep asking for more works, more services. The people of the capital ask for more because they know that this management can do it. That’s why we’re going to win next Sunday. Progress does not tire and with teamwork we will continue to improve the city”, Pretto said.

We won the first half

Governor-elect Martin Llaryora focused on asking the militants for one more effort. “We have won the first half”, remarked the current mayor and asked to redouble efforts so that Sunday is “a victory that must be resounding. The effort has to be greater. It is not enough to talk with the family, but with the neighbor, by WhatsApp”.

Schiaretti: it is not enough to recite slogans that come from the Federal Capital or distribute apples in the neighborhoods

Juan Schiaretti He opened his speech thanking him for being at the closing ceremony of the next mayor of the city. AND In a clear allusion to Loredo’s campaign, he said that “other candidates have already failed governing the city, it is not enough to recite slogans that come from the Federal Capital or distribute blocks in the neighborhoods. They give a lecture on how to do things”, shot Schiaretti.

Day of the friend and with the “5” of the Pichi

“Fate wanted the closing of the campaign to be the day of the friendand that it is better than being surrounded by all this affection”, an emotional Daniel Passerini began his speech.

He reviewed a bit of its history, the works carried out and some of the ones to come. “We did a lot of works because we work for the people. Some criticize us because we do works, that we are just cement “responded to criticism from other candidates. He also mentioned the candidates with court cases from Loredo’s list “We don’t have bad apples in our drawer. We do not walk the city now in a month of campaigning as others do, ”she remarked.

Speaking to Juan Schiaretti, he told him “you are the only candidate for president (of Córdoba) who votes here and you are going to vote for us. We Cordovans know what we want”.

He closed by inviting everyone to celebrate the next Sunday, and linked his location on the single ballot to the number used by Héctor “Pichi” Campana, his current campaign manager when he was a star in Athens and so many clubs. “To vote for list 5, on Sunday with the 5 of Pichi Campana, we got together to celebrate. And we started working for Schiaretti’s presidential campaign”.

