What’s going on in Tübingen this weekend?

Sunshine, an outdoor pool and cold drinks are actually enough for a good weekend in Tübingen. Or not? If you want a change, check out our carefully curated tips.
Thursday June 1st:
- The Africa Festival starts today and runs until Sunday: from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the fairground with free admission
- In the room theater “a little bit of everything‘ at 8 p.m
- In Frau Holle is from 10 p.m Studies-Special
Friday June 2nd:
- From 11 p.m. in the Butterbrezel: Trash makes trance
- At the Africa Festival, the Tanzanian one will play at 8 p.m. with free admission Singeli-Band Sholo Mwamba
Saturday June 3rd:
- Two summer festivals in the residential projects scene: throughout Münzgasse is from 1 p.m Street party. Among other things with flea market, the Exhibition in the house bar at Münzgasse 13, the narrative stage in Tübingen and the music project “Turntable”
- At the same time is Summer festival of the two Leibniz houses. From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be bands, DJ sets, solo tattoos, a children’s program and workshops in the LH3. From 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., LH2 has a mixed music floor and a techno psy floor. Admission against donation
- Im zero8-15 is Schimpf Invites feat. Chaos makes stars Techno Open Air. From 3 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., then after party in the butter pretzel. Tickets are still on sale at the Willis at the moment
- In the LTT it is once again pay what you want – with two derniers: “The first bad guy” and “The stoppable rise of Arturo Ui“
Sunday June 4th:
- In the Arsenal cinema there is a matinee at 11 a.m. with “Tina“, a tribute to world star Tina Turner
