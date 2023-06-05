Wheat in Jiangsu gradually enters harvest period from south to north – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Nanjing, June 4 (Reporter Zhao Jiulong) Right now, wheat in Jiangsu is gradually entering the harvest period from south to north. At present, the progress of rapeseed harvest in Jiangsu Province is over 90%, and wheat harvest is progressing in an orderly manner. Jiangsu proposed that summer harvesting and planting should be taken as the top priority at present, so that summer grains can be harvested as much as possible, and harvested quickly, so as to ensure that the grains are returned to the warehouse.

The reporter learned from the Jiangsu Province Summer Harvest and Summer Planting Video Scheduling Conference held on the 3rd that the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs carefully organized and planned early, and resolutely achieved maturity, harvest, and planting, and did not miss the farming time. Summer” production. During the “three summers” period this year, the province is expected to invest 145,000 large and medium-sized tractors, 120,000 combine harvesters, 110,000 rice transplanters, and 35,000 dryers. According to the analysis of agricultural conditions, this year’s summer grain in Jiangsu Province has shown a “three-increase” situation in terms of area, per unit yield, and total output.

Jiangsu proposed to strengthen the scheduling of agricultural machinery, prepare and scientifically deploy combine harvesters, grain dryers and other urgently needed machinery and tools, give full play to the strength of agricultural machinery professional cooperatives and agricultural machinery service companies, organize agricultural machinery operators to carry out operations in an orderly manner, and race against time to grab income. Make every effort to do a good job in summer planting, guide farmers to scientifically select improved varieties, adjust field water use in a timely manner, firmly promote the control and reduction of direct-seeding rice, and implement the task of compound planting of soybeans and corn. Make every effort to provide service guidance, ensure the orderly flow of operating machines across regions and the supply of oil, strengthen the scheduling of agricultural information, and organize experts to provide targeted technical support and services.