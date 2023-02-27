The time has come, this Monday we will know who will be the new The Bestafter the Polish striker won it last year, Robert Lewandowski. Although we will have a new winner in this edition, quality will not stop being a very important component for the election.

Journalists, technicians and those close to soccer will be the ones who choose the best player of 2022, where there was a World Cup and an atypical season was played, in which the World Cup was played at the end of the year. Among those selected to keep the prize are Messi, Mbappe and Benzema.

Although several assure that the prize will be awarded to Lionel Messi for his great performance in 2022, others want the Frenchman to Karim Benzema rise with this award, which has already been won by the Argentine on one occasion, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo on another and Luke Modric Also in 2019.

What time will The Best awards gala take place?



The award ceremony for the best player of 2022 will be held in Paris, in the midst of a spectacular setting, with active footballers, as well as former players who have been previously recognized and who will be part of the awards ceremony, to the most outstanding of the last year.

The Best awards will be broadcast from 3 pm, and can be seen on ESPN and Star+. In addition, there will be a preview to show the arrival of the players and personalities who will be at the ceremony, starting at 2 pm in our country.

The Puskas award and other awards that will be awarded at The Best ceremony



Together with the two best player awards, male and female, the gala in Paris, in the luxurious Pleyel roomwill also announce the best coach, coach, goalkeeper, goalkeeper, the best fans and the best goal, known as the Puskas award.

The Argentine coach Lionel Scaloniwinner of the World Cup, appears as a favorite against the Italian coach of the Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelottiwinner of the Spanish league and the Champions Leagueand to Spanish Manchester City Pep Guardiolawho led his team to a fourth title in the last five years in the Premier and to the semifinals in Europe.

The trainer of Lyon, Sonia Bompastor, winner of the Champions League and the French, the coach of Brazil, Swedish Pia Sundhagewinner of the Copa América, and that of England, la nelandesa Sarina WiegmanEuropean champion, compete for the best coach award.

The Argentinian Emiliano Martinezworld champion in Qatar, the Belgian from Real Madrid Thibaut Courtoischampion of Spain and Europe with his club, and the Moroccan from Sevilla, Yassine Bonoarchitect of the good World Cup for his team, compete for the award for best goalkeeper.