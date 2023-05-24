Tina Turner died – the legendary singer was 83 years old

Legendary singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday, May 24, in the city of Kuesnacht, Switzerland. She was 83 years old. The cause of death is not known, but it is known that the queen of rock and roll has had serious health problems for the past 10 years.

In 2013, three weeks after her wedding to Erwin Bach, the singer suffered a stroke. Things got so bad that she had to learn to walk again.

In 2016, Turner was diagnosed with colon cancer. She initially chose homeopathic remedies for treatment, which resulted in kidney damage. Tina developed kidney failure. The chances of receiving a donor kidney were slim, and she was advised to start dialysis. Turner even decided to ask permission for euthanasia and signed up for the Exit group. Her husband Ervin found out about this and immediately offered her his kidney for transplantation. In April 2017, Turner underwent surgery. Everything went well. Of course, after the transplant, the singer faced such problems as dizziness, forgetfulness, anxiety and “rare bouts of crazy diarrhea.”

Anna May Bullock (real name of the singer) was born on November 26, 1939 in the American state of Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was 10 years old. The girl and her sister were brought up by their grandmother. After her death, the daughters were taken in by their mother. They lived in St. Louis. Anna was then 16 years old.

There, in St. Louis, the girl met the musician Ike Turner. He let her sing with him in nightclubs. Anna was 18 years old. Soon their duet gained popularity. The song A Fool in Love became a hit in the USA. Ike realized that they should perform together. This is how the Ike&Tina Turner duet appeared.

In 1962, Ike and Tina got married. The young singer raised four children – Ike’s two sons, her own son Craig, whom she had with Raymond Gill, a saxophonist from Ike’s old group, and their son Ronald with Turner. The boy was born in 1961 before his parents got married.

Ike Turner, for all his musical talent, turned out to be a real scoundrel. He mocked Tina, beat her.

In 1976, the singer ran away from her husband after another beating. According to her, she had only 36 cents and a gas card.

Turner tried for a long time to arrange a solo career. In 1978, she managed to get a divorce. At the same time, she agreed to assume all the debts of Ike & Tina Turner. Instead, Ike allowed his ex-wife to keep her stage name.

Tina managed to return to the starry sky again only in 1983. She recorded the song Let’s Stay Together, which hit the charts not only in the USA, but also in Europe.

The singers decided to help other famous musicians – Mick Jagger and Mark Knopfler. In 1984, she recorded the excellent album Private Dancer, which won her four Grammy Awards and many other musical awards. More than 20 million copies of this disc were sold.

Five years later, Turner released another super album – Simply the Best. It included her best songs.

Tina also became famous for her soundtracks to popular films – We Don’t Need Another Hero (“Mad Max 3”), GoldenEye (“Golden Eye” about James Bond).

Her duets with other famous singers — Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Eros Ramazotti, Elton John — were a huge success.

Tina Turner has several achievements that are included in the Guinness Book of Records.

