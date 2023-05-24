Battery capacity, range, charging time and more

For all those who have higher demands in terms of battery capacity, range and charging time of an electric car, it is worth taking a look at the VW ID.7.

With the ID.7, the German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen wants to round off its range of electric cars. The new sedan is primarily intended to appeal to those drivers who want a little more comfort than the company’s previous models have offered. You can find the most important information including information on the battery, range and charging time of the VW ID.7 here.

In the following video you can get an impression of how the VW ID.7 performs on the road.

That’s how big and heavy the VW ID.7 is

The VW ID.7 is a hatchback sedan with an electric drive developed by Volkswagen. The vehicle is 4.96 meters long, 1.86 meters wide and has a height of 1.54 meters. The wheelbase of the electric car, which weighs around 2.1 tons, is 2.97 meters. The trunk volume of the sedan, which was unreleased as of May 2023, is expected to be more than 500 liters.

Performance and battery specifications

The 210 kW (286 hp) electric drive accelerates the VW ID.7 from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds using only the rear axle. According to the manufacturer, the achievable top speed is 180 km/h.

If Energy storage is optionally available for the VW ID.7 77 or an 86 kWh battery available, although the market launch will initially only take place with the first variant in the “ID.7 Pro”. Volkswagen only wants to provide the higher capacity later in the “ID.7 Pro S”.

Range and charging time of the VW ID.7

While the VW ID.7 with the smaller battery according to the WLTP directive has a Range of 615 km reached, the execution with the bigger battery only after around 700 km back to the charging station.

And there are also minor differences in the charging performance, but these should hardly be noticeable in practice. The larger energy storage can be charged with up to 200 kW, whereas the smaller battery can only hold 170 kW. Nevertheless, both specifications are excellent values, with which a 80 percent charge in less than half an hour is possible.

When is the ID.7 coming and how much will it cost?

Volkswagen wants to offer the VW ID.7 for sale in Europe and China for the first time from autumn 2023. The manufacturer has not yet shared exact price information, but industry experts expect it Acquisition costs of around 55,000 to 60,000 euros.

