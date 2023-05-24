Water retention, you fight starting from the feet: everything you need to know

Water retention is a stagnation of liquids in the skin which can also be linked to posture and feet.

There are so many women who can’t help but notice their legs full of water retention, despairing at the desire not to have orange peel skin at all, but smooth and smooth like that of a child.

Despite what one might think, water retention is not a purely aesthetic issue, but a real one. pathological condition which may depend on various external or internal factors. Therefore, not only dysfunctional microcirculation and a sedentary lifestyle, but also an incorrect diet and foot problems can cause or compromise a pre-existing condition.

Would you have ever imagined, for example, that the feet play a fundamental role in the leg health and especially in the development of water retention. Absolutely not, we are sure of it! Let’s find out together, therefore, what there is to know.

Water retention: when it depends on the feet

Tendentially linked to the lower limbs, retention has a high water incidence in women. And it is determined when the tissues instead of letting the fluids circulate normally, retain them. A clear swelling is therefore generated, which causes pain, blood circulation disorders, problems, heaviness and even weight gain.

The stagnation of liquids it should not be underestimated. And it is not only because the body is unable to expel toxins, but also because in the long run it causes problems for the underlying bones and muscles. To understand if it is effective retention and nothing else, simply press the legs with the thumb. In cases of ‘positivity’, the skin will not immediately restore its volume and the shape of the finger will tend to be clearly visible for a few seconds.

One of the factors to consider for leg health is posture. And, in the specific case, how the foot rests while walking. Those who have problems in this sense are more exposed to developing water retention. The foot must rest correctly on three points of contact: the toes must be well aligned and touch the ground, the plantar arch must be raised and the heel and big toe must be fixed to the floor. If there are problems of this type it is important to intervene for water retention, the back, the teeth.

To restore everything, simple exercises can help. Therefore it is better to avoid shoes with heels or sneakers that do not have the correct shape, for example they are flat or disproportionate to the foot, stay barefoot whenever possible to exercise the foot in the best possible way, use a special arched insole to improve stability, walk so much to better exercise the body to do it properly.