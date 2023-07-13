Consumer Price Index Shows Positive Trend in Medicine Sector in June

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has released its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of June. According to the report, the field of Medicine experienced a positive trend in prices, with an annual variation of 2 percent and a monthly variation of 0.2 percent.

In terms of year-to-date figures, prices in the field of Medicine have increased by 1.5 percent. The index for this sector stood at 103.1, indicating a positive growth. However, the repercussions of these price changes were relatively low, with a score of 0.012 in June and 0.092 for the year so far.

Analyzing the general CPI across different autonomous communities, Castilla-La Mancha saw the largest decrease in the past 12 months, with a decline of 1.8 points. On the other hand, the Autonomous City of Ceuta experienced the least decline, with a loss of 0.9 points.

These findings highlight the ongoing trends in the field of Medicine and provide valuable insights into the changes in consumer prices.

