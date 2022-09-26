Yongzhou Daily News (All Media Reporter Wu Lin) On the afternoon of September 23, Zhu Hongwu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, emphasized when inspecting and supervising production safety work, that it is necessary to earnestly study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on production safety, with a sense of responsibility of “reassuring at all times”, Adhere to the bottom-line thinking, and promote the city’s work safety situation to stabilize and improve. City leaders Hou Wen and Liu Lingjun participated.

Zhu Hongwu came to Wanda shopping mall, Country Garden leader Chutang construction site, Lengshuitan Yitang G322 traffic management duty point, Lengshuitan Shunhe School Bus Service Company, Tantouwan Oil Depot, Yongzhou Youth Education and Training School, Hunan Weapons Yuejin Electromechanical Company, Lengshuitan In Oscar Bar and other places, inspect and supervise safety production work. Everywhere he went, Zhu Hongwu inspected safety facilities, learned about safety production measures, and made clear requirements for safety production. Zhu Hongwu pointed out that safe production is the red line, the bottom line, and even the lifeline. You must never be sympathetic to safety issues, and you must never be a good person. It is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, always maintain a high degree of vigilance like walking on thin ice and facing an abyss, constantly strengthen problem orientation, bottom-line thinking and risk awareness, and do a solid job in safety production. Safety education should be regarded as regular education, with prominent features and practical results.

Zhu Hongwu demanded that the responsibility for safety production is heavier than Mount Tai. Party committees and governments at all levels must place safe production in a prominent and important position, firmly establish the concept of safe production, and correctly handle the relationship between safety and development. It is necessary to improve the risk prevention and resolution mechanism, insist on preventing and resolving major security risks from the source, and truly solve the problem at the budding stage and before it becomes a disaster. It is necessary to earnestly shoulder the political responsibility of “promoting the development of one party and ensuring the safety of the other party”, and strictly implement the responsibility system for production safety. Enterprises should fully implement the main responsibility for production safety and fire safety, implement standardized management and standardized operations in every production link, and continuously improve the level of safety management.

Zhu Hongwu emphasized that it is necessary to combine the implementation of the “15-point” hard measures for safety production, carry out the “100-day tackling” campaign of safety production inspections and other key tasks, and pay close attention to key areas, key industries and key areas such as transportation, fire protection, and hazardous chemicals. Enterprises, in-depth investigation of hidden problems, timely take effective and effective measures to rectify, draw inferences from other facts, prevent problems before they occur, and curb the occurrence of major accidents. It is necessary to continuously strengthen the means of air defense, physical defense, and technical defense, strengthen personnel on duty, improve emergency plans, comprehensively enhance safety emergency response capabilities, promote the stability and improvement of the city’s safety production situation, and create a safe and stable social environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. .