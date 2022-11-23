On November 22, Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council, continued to investigate and guide the epidemic prevention and control work in Chongqing, and went to the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Yangjiaping Street in Jiulongpo District, Shimahe Street in Jiangbei District, and Crowne Plaza Hotel in Yuzhong District to inspect and investigate. Understand the transfer and isolation of positive infections, the management of isolation places, the guarantee of residents’ living services, the sinking of party members and cadres, etc., listen to the analysis report of the city’s epidemic situation investigation and traceability, and judge the epidemic situation. She emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, adhere to the ninth edition and implement the twenty items, race against time, and take more resolute and decisive measures in the fight against the epidemic. Surround, dry, and extinguish the epidemic in the shortest possible time, curb the spread of the epidemic, and continue to move towards the goal of zeroing out the society.

Chen Min’er, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, participated in relevant activities respectively.

At the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Sun Chunlan carefully listened to the analysis report of this round of epidemic investigation and traceability in our city, emphasizing the need to concentrate superior forces, strengthen scientific analysis, quickly identify risk personnel and isolate and control them in place, so as to effectively deal with this big test of the anti-epidemic battle. Yangjiaping Subdistrict has been hit hard by the epidemic. During the field visit, Sun Chunlan encouraged everyone to overcome the difficulties together, make the prevention and control work more in place and more precise, and strive to build a disease-free community in the shortest time. In Shimahe Street, Sun Chunlan required that no one household or one person be registered in the nucleic acid test, and those who were positively infected by the screening should be transported for treatment as soon as possible. At the centralized isolation medical observation point of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, she learned more about the efficiency of isolation rooms, standardized management, and health service guarantees. Blocking the chain of transmission provides a solid foundation to win the battle against the epidemic as soon as possible.

On the afternoon of the 21st, at the construction site of the Cuntan shelter hospital, Sun Chunlan demanded to speed up the construction, optimize the layout, do everything possible to increase the bed reserve, and admit as many positive infected patients as possible. Sun Chunlan came to a high-risk area in Xingjiaqiao Community, Liangjiang New District, carefully inspected the operation of the storage points for daily necessities, carefully asked whether online shopping for daily necessities can be delivered without contact, whether there are guaranteed vehicles for the masses to seek medical treatment, and encouraged community workers and sinking cadres Actively do a good job in people’s living security, psychological counseling and policy publicity, and everyone will work together to realize social zero as soon as possible. At 11:00 p.m., after holding a special meeting with the National Health Commission and the CDC’s forward working group, she went to the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to investigate and guide the scheduling of key tasks. She emphasized that the virus will not rest, and work cannot stop. It is necessary to adhere to problem-oriented and goal-oriented, strengthen city-level overall planning, maintain a 24-hour efficient command system, further optimize links, improve efficiency, make full use of prevention and control resources, and use more resolute attitudes and more powerful measures to control them faster We will fight against the epidemic and effectively protect the safety and health of the people.