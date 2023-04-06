Ismail Al-Halouti

Although its revival at the hands of the late King Hassan II – may God have mercy on him – dates back to about six decades and a little more, and its events are transmitted via satellite to many Arab and Islamic countries, and are attended by senior scholars and prominent Muslim personalities from different parts of the world, it Unfortunately, it does not receive the attention it deserves from many Moroccan citizens, men and women, most of whom have become more inclined towards frivolous and useless programmes. It is the good lessons embraced by the Royal Palace in Rabat.

The revival of this praiseworthy year is due to the late King Hassan II in the month of Ramadan of the year 1382 AH corresponding to the year 1963 AD, and since then these religious lessons have been continuous without interruption, except during the outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic between 2020 and 2022, and it is broadcast live on the radio waves. And national television, which gives the opportunity to a wide range of Moroccans and others to follow it, especially since its duration does not exceed sixty minutes. It was attended by many famous scholars of the Arab and Islamic world, such as Allal Al-Fassi, Abdullah Kannoun, Al-Makki Al-Nasseri, Al-Rahali Al-Farouqi and many others. The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is keen to print it, as well as to translate it in French and English.

In this regard, it should be noted that the late King Hassan II had personally contributed to the enrichment of these scientific councils with a valuable contribution, which clearly highlighted the high position of His Majesty and the extent of his interest in Islamic culture and its future prospects. Whereas, in his religious study, he dealt with the values ​​of interpretation and analysis, as the Almighty said in Surat Al-Ahzab, verse 72: “Indeed, we offered the trust to the heavens, the earth, and the mountains.” As he said with the humility of the great kings: “It is customary for me to share something with you at the conclusion of these hadiths, and our participation was not a participation that guides you in terms of learning, industry, jurisprudence and hadith, but our participation has two foundations: – The first foundation: that the advice that he commanded on all believers in the right of those who appointed him God ordered them to do so as a matter of subordination to the Commander of the Faithful in relation to his subjects. The second basis: that we try as hard as possible to show every young man who grew up like ours, received an education like ours, studied our studies, and was educated in our duality, that if God opens the heart, sight and insight of man, he can give even a small share in defining Islam and in understanding Islam. Islam in a clear modern way.

These high-level lessons are taught in the royal palace in Rabat, which turns into a Ramadan university and a beacon of learning and knowledge, under the actual presidency of the Commander of the Faithful, King of Morocco. A group of senior national personalities, including princes, advisors, officers, ministers, heads of parliamentary teams, members of ministerial offices, heads of scientific councils, deans of universities, many scientific and cultural figures and people of thought and opinion, as well as the most important persons belonging to the Arab and Islamic diplomatic corps accredited in Morocco.

Where the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is keen to invite senior scholars, jurists and researchers from within the Kingdom of Morocco, and the elite of the poles of Islamic science and thought coming from various countries of the Islamic world, to deliver their valuable lessons on a number of issues and concerns of the Islamic nation and its problems, based on an accurate scientific methodology within the framework of Wisdom and moderation in subtraction and treatment. Due to political considerations, the late king intervened with a constitution confirming that Islam is the official religion of the Moroccan state, according to which the king of the country was called the Commander of the Faithful, which affected his career in the conduct of religious affairs. Thus, Ramadan lessons were established with the aim of rehabilitating the status of scholars and jurists, and defining their active role in the immunity of the nation through this scholarly platform, which opens its doors to all scholars and professors, regardless of their sects and intellectual orientations, whether Sunni, Shiite or Ibadhi, as well as to Sufi sheikhs.

These religious lessons derive their value and strength not only from the fact that their sponsor today is King Mohammed VI, who is at the same time the Commander of the Faithful, and they are embraced by the royal palace in the capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, but also from other elements, including in particular the contribution of a group of distinguished scholars who represent different countries. Intellectual trends, as well as the quality of the topics covered and expanded to include all aspects of knowledge and the issues and concerns of Muslims from an Islamic standpoint and different scientific approaches.

What distinguishes the kings of Morocco over a number of Arab leaders and heads of state of the world is the wisdom and insight they possess in anticipating horizons, and the extraordinary ability they possess to create and innovate, far from useless contradictions that would disrupt the course of development and major reforms. And if the genius of the late King/Father Hassan II was manifested, for example, in the Hassani lessons and the Green March, then the brilliance of the King/Son Mohammed VI can be summed up in signing the events of national reconciliation through the Equity and Reconciliation Commission to help victims of human rights violations, and the emergence of the Family Code with the aim of lifting injustice against women and inaugurating For a modern stage characterized by new values ​​in dealing with politics, and ensuring the launch of many humanitarian initiatives and giant projects that put the country on the track of exceptional and historical development by all standards…