Buy your tickets in time, do it at the ticket office and be attentive to security measures, are among others, the measures that are recommended from the Neiva Transport Terminal. It is estimated that approximately 900 vehicles are mobilized per day.

By: Gloria Camargo

Holy Week represents for many people a time for reflection but also for rest, which is why many Colombians and Opists make the decision to travel to different places to learn about the tourist offer or visit their families.

This is one of the reasons, added to the economic recovery, for which it is estimated that in Huila, exactly in the Neiva Transport Terminal, there is a projection of growth in terms of mobility and dispatches.

Rahda Hermosa Camacho, Terminal manager indicated that “we have a 5% growth projection in shipments, that is to say that approximately 900 vehicles will be mobilized daily.”

At the same time, he added that a growth of “6% to 7% in the number of passengers is expected, which indicates more or less 9,000 people also on a daily basis. That is the projection that we have seen based on the figures for the year 2022, which was like the year of recovery and economic reactivation in all sectors after the pandemic, since it was where we had no restrictions”, the Manager reiterated.

Hermosa Camacho added that being aware of the need to have the best guarantees for the provision of the service and operation, an operational strategy was established with all the control and surveillance entities since March.

“There the Unified Command Plan was carried out and carried out where all entities such as the Ministry of Transportation, the Superintendence, the Mobility Secretariat, the Departmental Transportation and Transit Institute, authorities and the different entities that in one way or another help, we develop a strategy for transportation at the operational, administrative and emergency points, this in order to have fluid communication when there is something new in the ways to provide the service. We work to guarantee the user quality, convenience, comfort and optimal infrastructure and operation”, he explained.

destinations and recommendations

Although the Manager indicated that at the moment it is difficult to determine a destination or arrival site with the greatest influx, it is “important to highlight that Colombia is beginning to move again with this whole system of the season. As we can see, many workers and students went on vacation, so it’s almost a week of vacation continuously.”

However, he highlighted that “from Bogotá and Medellín, but in general from all destinations, passengers are arriving, and really those municipalities such as Pitalito, Popayán and San Agustín, where important relevant and beautiful ceremonies take place, but which additionally offer some tourism are the most preferred destinations. Obviously we have Villavieja, because many people come to the city where they participate in their religious acts but they go to Villavieja to spend the rest of the weekend”.

With reference to the recommendations, he pointed out that there are several, but among the main ones are buying your tickets directly at the company of your choice from the transport terminals, using all those digital sales channels that make traveling much more fluid. guaranteeing his position.

It is also important to highlight that “all children over the age of two must have their ticket, for those people who travel with their pets it is established that they must comply with the health guarantees for them and for the entire community that comes inside the vehicle.”

He added that “illegal and informal transportation is not transportation that provides passengers with the guarantee like legal transportation that is linked to Colombian terminals. Also tell them that it is important that they do not hand over their money and that they do not manage the purchase of their tickets with third parties, but directly with the companies, this guarantees that their transport is legal and safe at the time of any eventuality. Finally, travel comfortably, with luggage that does not have much value inside them, such as computers or high-value jewelry.

The prohibition of the “terminalito”

As announced since 2022, this informal point that served as a passenger unloading point at the entrance to the city of Neiva, in proximity to the El Tizón bridge, will not allow buses or collectives to leave people there, for which reason people who do not insist or get upset if the vehicles do not stop in this place.

“Indeed, the Ministry of Mobility with Public Space and the Municipal Justice Department have been carrying out campaigns since 2022 for the recovery of that public space, therefore we as a Transportation Terminal, the importance of reaching the Terminal,” he indicated. Beautiful.

The Manager also spoke about the argument that people gave to get off at this place with reference to the savings in the cost of the taxi service.

“We have been making strategies with the Ministry of Mobility, guaranteeing that the taxi service will not abuse the rates when it is time to move around the city. These fare values ​​are being controlled from the Terminal, we have transit agents carrying out these campaigns in order to guarantee our users both their safety, stability and of course comfort without any fare abuse.

National order measures

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Transportation, it is projected that 5,447,234 vehicles will be mobilized through the various roads of the country during Holy Week, while 1,750,000 passengers are expected to mobilize through the land terminals in 194,000 vehicles and 772,318 passengers through the airports (522,426 national and 249,892 international).

To provide user safety and reduce accidents, the Transit and Transportation Directorate has 5,600 uniformed personnel, who will be providing security and accident prevention throughout the national road network.

A logistics device has been deployed in 41 Transit and Transportation sections, with 110 prevention and control areas, 14 pedagogical points located on the roads with the highest mobility, 4,023 institutional vehicles, and a series of teams for traffic accident care. among other resources.

For its part, the Superintendency of Transportation has reinforced its presence in 22 cities in the country, it will be in 24 terminals, 21 airports, 17 tolls, 13 bodies of water and 5 cable stations. In addition, it recommends that users who will visit religious tourist sites in cities such as Bogotá, Buga, Zipaquirá and Ipiales, among others, always take legal transportation. And to those who will visit lagoons and reservoirs, take into account the security conditions to mobilize. Likewise, the National Road Safety Agency has implemented a comprehensive action plan to promote safe behavior for all road stakeholders.