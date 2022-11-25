When Zhou Pengju went to Zhangwu County to supervise and inspect the epidemic prevention and control work, he emphasized the implementation of 20 measures and implemented the “four mornings” requirements in every detail

Date: 2022-11-25

Views: 60

Source: Fuxin News Network

Editor in charge: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small

On the afternoon of November 23, Zhou Pengju, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, mayor, and commander-in-chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, led a team to Zhangwu County to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control. , The provincial government’s epidemic prevention and control deployment requirements, on-site supervision and inspection of epidemic prevention and control work.

Zhou Pengju presided over a special meeting, listened to the report on the recent epidemic situation in Zhangwu County, analyzed and judged the situation of epidemic prevention and control work, and affirmed the work done by Zhangwu County and all fronts of epidemic prevention and control since the outbreak of this round of epidemic. He emphasized that it is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, to be responsible for guarding the soil, to be responsible for guarding the soil, and to fully implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and optimize prevention and control. The 20 measures of work, as well as the work requirements of the provincial party committee, the provincial government and the municipal party committee, resolutely implement the requirements of the “four mornings” into every specific work detail, and put out this round of epidemic as soon as possible.

To strictly grasp the prevention and control work, Zhou Pengju requested that first, we must clearly understand the severity and complexity of the current epidemic prevention and control situation, resolutely overcome paralyzed thinking, fluke mentality, and lax mentality, consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, and resolutely tighten the responsibility chain. Second, we must unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, resolutely implement the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound”, implement the general policy of “dynamic zeroing”, and further improve the scientificity, precision and effectiveness of prevention and control. Third, we must comprehensively strengthen the “arrival inspection”, and strictly implement the measures of “immediate inspection on arrival, all inspections should be inspected, and rapid inspection” for important gateways such as the entrance of provincial expressways, the entrance of national and provincial highways, and high-speed rail stations. Returnees strictly implement the “test upon landing”, and must carry out nucleic acid testing according to the prescribed frequency after landing at home. During this period, the community (village) where the destination is located must closely follow up on supervision services to ensure that nucleic acid testing is carried out according to the prescribed frequency. Fourth, we must take more resolute and decisive measures to achieve strict isolation control, home health monitoring in place, and home isolation and health monitoring to be managed by one household. Key populations must adhere to daily nucleic acid testing, and key crowded places such as supermarkets, schools, and hospitals must implement prevention and control measures such as “site code” scanning, nucleic acid testing, and wearing masks. Fifth, we must work harder on the “four mornings” such as “early detection and early treatment”, and do a good job in regional nucleic acid screening with high quality, so as to speed up and clean the screening, standardize and thoroughly isolate, strictly control and plug loopholes , try our best to find the source in the shortest time, resolutely and decisively block the chain of potential epidemic transmission, and extinguish this round of epidemic with the fastest speed and the smallest cost. Sixth, we must scientifically organize and carefully schedule, do our best to ensure the emergency medical needs and basic living needs of the masses, and strive to provide comprehensive and thoughtful heart-warming services for the masses.

Municipal leaders Liu Jiangyi and Lin Li, and municipal government secretary-general Zhang Hui participated in the inspection. The comrades in charge of relevant departments directly under Zhangwu County and the city accompanied him.