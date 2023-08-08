Home » Who is Andrés Ricci, alleged femicide of Luz Mery Tristán?
News

Who is Andrés Ricci, alleged femicide of Luz Mery Tristán?

by admin
Who is Andrés Ricci, alleged femicide of Luz Mery Tristán?

Alleged femicide did not accept charges:

Faced with the case, on Monday, August 7, the hearing to charge the man was brought forward since he is the main suspect who would have attacked Tristán.

The man was questioned by a judge for the crimes of aggravated femicide and manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearmsThis is because the authorities found six firearms in his possession at the time of his capture.

In addition: Visa issuance time would have changes in Colombia

In the middle of the hearing, the accused did not accept the charges, so the investigations surrounding the athlete’s murder case will continue, taking into account that up to now her fiancé is the main suspect.

With these provisions of the alleged murderer, his defense would also be trying to reach a preliminary agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, this because according to information given by the lawyer for the accused, the man would have health problems.

In the last hours, the vigil for the body of the skater was brought forward where her family and friends said goodbye to one of the great glories of Colombian skating.

See also  Shijiazhuang Fifth Hospital in 15 districts closed and controlled in Zaoqiang County, Hebei closed completely | 15 districts locked down | Chinese Communist virus | Shijiazhuang epidemic

You may also like

Ultrasonic sensors from a Linz company monitor production...

The Constitutional Court stopped the excesses of Lasso...

This is how the song ‘Me escribas’ by...

Dispute over the future of Hamburg’s Köhlbrandbrücke continues...

The results of the state exam, edition 2023,...

Incauca rejects new attack in Jamundí

Former Member of Nanjing Municipal Committee Investigated for...

What else can save China’s economy? – DW...

Press review of Tuesday August 08, 2023: Closing...

Ukraine’s counteroffensive losing momentum, Western officials say

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy