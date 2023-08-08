Who is Andrés Ricci, alleged femicide of Luz Mery Tristán?

Alleged femicide did not accept charges:

Faced with the case, on Monday, August 7, the hearing to charge the man was brought forward since he is the main suspect who would have attacked Tristán.

The man was questioned by a judge for the crimes of aggravated femicide and manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearmsThis is because the authorities found six firearms in his possession at the time of his capture.

In the middle of the hearing, the accused did not accept the charges, so the investigations surrounding the athlete’s murder case will continue, taking into account that up to now her fiancé is the main suspect.

With these provisions of the alleged murderer, his defense would also be trying to reach a preliminary agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, this because according to information given by the lawyer for the accused, the man would have health problems.

In the last hours, the vigil for the body of the skater was brought forward where her family and friends said goodbye to one of the great glories of Colombian skating.

