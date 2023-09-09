Who is the networking king who collaborated with ‘King of Masked Singer’ Lee Jung-jae and Choi Ji-woo? :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] On MBC TV’s ‘King of Mask Singer’, which airs at 6:05 pm on the 10th, eight talented masked singers will compete in a duet song. (Photo = Provided by MBC TV’s ‘King of Mask Singer’) 2023.09.09. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Shin Hyo-ryeong = Eight talented masked singers will compete in a duet song on MBC TV’s ‘King of Mask Singer’, which airs at 6:05 p.m. on the 10th.

On this day’s broadcast, a masked singer who stands shoulder to shoulder with national actors Lee Jung-jae and Choi Ji-woo, who are loved for their superb acting, appears. A masked singer draws his attention by revealing that he is the owner of golden connections. He reveals that he has experience working with Lee Jung-jae and Choi Ji-woo and surprises everyone by revealing a photo taken with them.

A masked singer, believed to be Im Seong-eun of Young Tux Club, a mixed-sex group that dominated the mid-to-late 1990s, appears. As a masked singer finishes her performance, So Chan-hwi deduces her identity to be Im Seong-eong. There is a heated argument about the identity of her masked singer, based on the credible claims of So Chan-hwi, who worked with her at the same time and developed a close relationship with her.

In addition, a tectonic change is expected in the Gawangseok from the first round. When a masked singer finished performing, singer Kim Won-jun said, “I think the king of singers will change,” and “Tazza, a vocalist, is so talented that he could be crowned the king of singers.” The panel of judges is in an uproar over his claim that he boasts sharper reasoning skills than anyone else on ‘King of Mask Singer’.

