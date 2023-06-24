Who is Yevgeny Prigogine? – News from the world

The world is shaken by the call for a coup attempt by Yevgeny Prigojin, the founder of Russia’s mercenary group. While a state of emergency has been declared in all state institutions in Russia, the Russian Ministry of Defense calls for non-compliance with the orders of Yevgeniy Prigojin, the founders of the Wagner Group. While the whole world was watching these developments with curiosity, many users on social media began to investigate who Yevgeniy Prigojin was. Who is Yevgeniy Prigojin, the founder of Wagner and also a businessman?

Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin is one of Russia’s leading business people. He was born on October 1, 1961 in Leningrad, Soviet Union. Prigozhin, St. Petersburg’da He grew up and stepped into the business world in the 1990s. He first engaged in the restaurant business and grew rapidly in the new free market economy that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Prigozhin’s business career has expanded from restaurants to the foodservice, media and defense sectors. He founded a number of restaurants and food service companies. He also financed “Black St. Petersburg”, a musical group that was popular in Russia in the 1990s and is also known abroad.

Prigozhin’s name became known in wider circles through his activities in Russia’s security and military sector. Prigozhin is considered a close ally of Vladimir Putin and reportedly maintains close relations with the Ministry of Defense in Russia.

Also Prigozhin, a private military company Wagner He is also known as the founder of the group. Wagner Groupoperates in regions such as Ukraine and Syria, which are allegedly under Russian influence. For this reason, Prigozhin is also known as a controversial figure in the international arena.

Prigozhin is also called “Putin’s cook” because he provided catering services for Putin and other important officials in Russia.

As a result, Yevgeny Prigozhin is known as a Russian businessman and close ally of Putin. However, he is also seen as a controversial figure in some circles due to his international activities and affiliation with the Wagner Group.

