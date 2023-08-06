Who was in the car with Imran Khan at the time of jail transfer?

Saturday August 5, 2023, 9:54 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from Lahore and transferred to Attock Jail after the local court in Islamabad sentenced him in the Tosha Khana case.

Meanwhile, a photo was shared by female journalist Ghareeda Farooqui, regarding which she claimed that Imran Khan is being transferred to Attock Jail.

Taking Imran Khan to Attock Jail. !!!EXCLUSIVE https://t.co/hyuwzGWRt2 — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) August 5, 2023

This photo was probably taken on the way from Lahore to Islamabad, in which Imran Khan can be seen sitting in a car wearing a track suit.

Imran Khan is accompanied by a person in the car who is smiling in the picture. This person is none other than a senior police officer, named Captain Retd Liaquat Ali Malik. Captain retired Liaqat Ali Malik is holding the post of “SSPCIA” in the police department.

The former prime minister will be given B class in the jail, the room will have a window, a mattress, a chair and a water cooler.

