Home » Who was Luz Mery Tristán, skating champion murdered in Cali?
News

Who was Luz Mery Tristán, skating champion murdered in Cali?

by admin
Who was Luz Mery Tristán, skating champion murdered in Cali?

the skater Luz Mery Tristán, who was world champion in 1990was murdered this Sunday morning in a condominium in Cali, a crime for which her partner was arrested.

Tristán, 60, was shot several times, allegedly by her boyfriend, who shot at the police when they arrived at the scene.

Also read: Hitmen assassinate indigenous leader in Valle del Cauca

“With a broken heart and with deep sadness, I receive the murder, the news of the murder of Luz Mery Tristán, a true skating legend and an example of perseverance and passion for sports,” Valle Governor Clara Luz said on social networks. Roldan.

The governor added: “Today Colombian sport is in mourning for this tragic loss, the victim of an irrational man who ended his life, and from whom I ask justice, the Prosecutor’s Office, to proceed with the investigation so that he receives the maximum sentence possible”.

For his part, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Twitter that “apparently we are facing a femicide. How unfortunate the murder of Luz Mery Tristán, the skater who accompanied the existence of Colombians in recent decades to give it shine.”

See also  Middle Franconia | Warning: danger of forest fires!

You may also like

even primary programming will be possible online. What...

Nawab Shah: ’28 deaths’ due to overturning of...

Deadly Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Two Hospitalized...

Vallenato singer involved in the case of Nicolás...

Ministry of Water Resources Establishes Working Groups for...

Ayo Edebiri can’t wait to make her MCU...

Luz Mery Tristán lost her life in mysterious...

Hacker offensive continues, banks and TLC companies attacked...

Waves overflowed the coastal road in Bursa Gemlik...

The hole that ‘decorates’ the square of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy