Who was Luz Mery Tristán, skating champion murdered in Cali?

the skater Luz Mery Tristán, who was world champion in 1990was murdered this Sunday morning in a condominium in Cali, a crime for which her partner was arrested.

Tristán, 60, was shot several times, allegedly by her boyfriend, who shot at the police when they arrived at the scene.

Also read: Hitmen assassinate indigenous leader in Valle del Cauca

“With a broken heart and with deep sadness, I receive the murder, the news of the murder of Luz Mery Tristán, a true skating legend and an example of perseverance and passion for sports,” Valle Governor Clara Luz said on social networks. Roldan.

The governor added: “Today Colombian sport is in mourning for this tragic loss, the victim of an irrational man who ended his life, and from whom I ask justice, the Prosecutor’s Office, to proceed with the investigation so that he receives the maximum sentence possible”.

For his part, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Twitter that “apparently we are facing a femicide. How unfortunate the murder of Luz Mery Tristán, the skater who accompanied the existence of Colombians in recent decades to give it shine.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

