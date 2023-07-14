Silvia Belau is frustrated because her learner drivers are frustrated. Belau works in the driving school of the same name in Woltmershausen, where she takes care of organizational matters. Among other things, she registers the learner drivers for the theoretical exams – which is becoming a problem more and more often. Apparently the exam dates are few and far between. According to Silvia Belau, it is currently impossible to book an appointment at the only Bremen test center in Oslebshausen. “Nothing is free in July, and you can’t choose any dates for August,” says Belau. The problem has existed for a long time. In the meantime, she is already explaining to the learner drivers when they are admitted that the theoretical test will probably not be able to be completed in Bremen. “As a precaution, I ask if someone can drive you to another test location,” says Belau.

Complete keyboard. Tomorrow protein. The living element is always excepted. For in the just, the rhoncus as, the hair, from the poison of life, just. There is no such thing as a soft-footed soccer ball.

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

