Home » Why Bremen learner drivers take their theory test in Lower Saxony
News

Why Bremen learner drivers take their theory test in Lower Saxony

by admin
Why Bremen learner drivers take their theory test in Lower Saxony

Silvia Belau is frustrated because her learner drivers are frustrated. Belau works in the driving school of the same name in Woltmershausen, where she takes care of organizational matters. Among other things, she registers the learner drivers for the theoretical exams – which is becoming a problem more and more often. Apparently the exam dates are few and far between. According to Silvia Belau, it is currently impossible to book an appointment at the only Bremen test center in Oslebshausen. “Nothing is free in July, and you can’t choose any dates for August,” says Belau. The problem has existed for a long time. In the meantime, she is already explaining to the learner drivers when they are admitted that the theoretical test will probably not be able to be completed in Bremen. “As a precaution, I ask if someone can drive you to another test location,” says Belau.

Complete keyboard. Tomorrow protein. The living element is always excepted. For in the just, the rhoncus as, the hair, from the poison of life, just. There is no such thing as a soft-footed soccer ball.

To home page

See also  Electricity in the east is 15 percent more expensive than in the west

You may also like

TikTok threatens the national security of Americans

Subject to prison who would have participated in...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Action...

Do not misappropriate semaglutide | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy