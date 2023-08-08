Home Portada portada Political class Christian Guevara: Why do journalists always ask about the Rights of criminals and never about those of the victims? Political classPolitics

Ago 07, 2023, 20:52 pm

The representative of Nuevas Ideas, Christian Guevara, questioned the international newspapers that seek to defend the gang members who for years tormented the Salvadoran population, and who are now paying for their crimes in the Confinement Center for Terrorism (CECOT).

“Why do journalists always ask about the rights of criminals and never about those of the victims?” Guevara said in an interview conducted by an Argentine media outlet.

During the radio interview with Marcelo Palacios, the legislator lamented that after the death of a Salvadoran teacher at the hands of the gang, the international media defended the terrorist because “he was very young and poor,” but no one asked about the real victim.

Why do journalists always ask about the Rights of criminals and never about those of the victims?

On my YouTube channel I leave you the interview with Radio La Red from Argentina.

Go see it, like, subscribe and share 😎👇 https://t.co/9rXi8UP7Gt pic.twitter.com/S8QuARkHTP — Christian Guevara 🇸🇻 (@ChrisGuevaraG) August 7, 2023

Next PostDOM delivers completely renovated streets to the inhabitants of Mejicanos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

