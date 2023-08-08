Home » Why do journalists always ask about the Rights of criminals and never about those of the victims?
Why do journalists always ask about the Rights of criminals and never about those of the victims?

Ago 07, 2023, 20:52 pm

The representative of Nuevas Ideas, Christian Guevara, questioned the international newspapers that seek to defend the gang members who for years tormented the Salvadoran population, and who are now paying for their crimes in the Confinement Center for Terrorism (CECOT).

“Why do journalists always ask about the rights of criminals and never about those of the victims?” Guevara said in an interview conducted by an Argentine media outlet.

During the radio interview with Marcelo Palacios, the legislator lamented that after the death of a Salvadoran teacher at the hands of the gang, the international media defended the terrorist because “he was very young and poor,” but no one asked about the real victim.

