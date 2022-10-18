On October 12, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti wrote a sentence in the ancient Chinese text “Orchid Pavilion Collection” in space. A “space Twitter” caused heated discussions among netizens at home and abroad. “Looking up at the vastness of the universe and looking down at the abundance of categories, so wandering around is enough to entertain the audience, and believe in Coke.”

access: Dyson 11.11 official website special season event hall

This article is reprinted from[Governor of Chang’an Avenue];

Cristoforetti wrote this ancient text in Chinese, Italian and English on his personal Twitter, accompanied by three space photography pictures, which are the daytime and night scenes of China‘s Bohai Bay and Beijing.

After the tweet was released, Chinese and foreign netizens sighed at the beauty of Chinese classical literature, and at the same time admired the spectacular scenery captured by Cristoforetti, and praised her high attainments in Chinese.

Why did Cristoforetti write the sentences in The Lanting Preface? How does she feel when she learns that she has become an “Internet celebrity” in China? In response to a reporter’s inquiry, Cristoforetti said it was thanks to one of her sinologist friends.

On October 15, Cristoforetti returned to Earth and flew to the military airfield in Cologne, Germany. A reporter from China International Television (CGTN) interviewed her at the airport and told her that the tweet sparked a heated discussion on Chinese social platforms.

“I want to thank my good friend, a sinologist who has lived in China for 30 years. He is very accomplished in Chinese literature, and he suggested that I choose this line, which is very accurate. So, I am in China. I don’t dare to specialize in beauty in literature, I chose good verses because I chose a good friend who knows Chinese literature so well.” Christo Foretti said.

The governor of Chang’an Street previously reported that Christo Foretti, born in 1977, speaks Italian, English, German, French, Russian and Chinese. She is also a member of a China liaison group within ESA, which is shown on ESA’s official website. The mission is to maintain contact with Chinese counterparts to identify and implement cooperation plans in the field of astronauts between the two sides.

Cristoforetti also has a Chinese name: “Sasha”. In 2017, she participated in the marine lifesaving training organized by the Chinese side, which was the first joint training of Chinese and foreign astronauts in China.

At that time, Christopher Reetti once said in Chinese in an interview: “This is the first opportunity for Chinese astronauts and European astronauts to train together in China. Our teamwork is very smooth and very good.”

Joseph Aschbach, director of the European Space Agency, also praised Cristoforetti in an interview: “She is very good in Chinese, and her tweets show her Chinese skills. Space belongs to the world, and people cannot delimit it in space. National borders, because spacecraft such as space stations and artificial satellites fly around the earth, they cross national borders, cross cultures, religions, and transcend philosophical and historical differences. These crossing and transcending moments remind us that space is higher than our human life world, in In every sense (in all cases).”

In space, Christopher Reetti expressed his mind in ancient Chinese language, and was “liked” by the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On October 13, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning responded to an inquiry at a regular press conference: “We have noticed relevant reports and praised the Italian astronauts.”

Mao Ning said that since ancient times, understanding and exploring the universe has been the dream of mankind. With the advancement of science and technology, “sweeping the moon in nine days” has become a reality. The exploration and peaceful use of outer space will also promote the common well-being of all mankind.

Mao Ning pointed out that a few days ago, we also saw a video taken from the Chinese space station on the Internet. From this video, we experienced the beauty of the blue planet we live in. I think all countries should work together to take care of our common life. Planet, make the earth and the world a better place.

According to CGTN, the Chinese space station is the first time in history that such a project has been opened to all UN member states. At present, 9 projects from 17 countries and 23 entities have become the first batch of selected projects for the China Space Station Science Experiment.

Simonetta Di Pippo, director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, once commented that China‘s open space station is an important part of the United Nations’ “Global Shared Space” initiative and a “great example”.