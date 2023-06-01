Home » Wildfires rage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia
News

Wildfires rage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia

by admin

Impacts: 1

Canada continues to face a wave of wildfires rarely seen before in the spring. If the flames raged in the west of the country during the first weeks of May, Nova Scotia is now the scene of six fires that burn out of control.

The authorities of Halifax (capital of this province located on the Atlantic coast) declared a state of emergency this Sunday afternoon. 16,400 people have been evacuated.

The evacuation orders affect the communities of Upper Tantallon, Hammond Plains and Pocwock, where a large number of people live who work each day in the center of the capital, located about 30 minutes away by car.

Halifax Township covers an area of ​​more than 5,500 square kilometers; 10% of the total extension of the province. The most disturbing forest fire in this area has already devoured 778 hectares.

Dave Meldrum, deputy chief of the Halifax regional fire service, said Monday that more than 200 firefighters are involved, stressing that the situation will require “considerable work over many days.”

See also  Property trial IOR, 25 million euros confiscated from lawyer Liuzzo

You may also like

The rehabilitation center’s children’s park is ready –...

Inversiones Gneccos SAS asks for assets in the...

Which industries are driven by the commercialization of...

The Emperor honors Schärding

Attack on candidate Catalina Ortiz was a setup,...

Endor Expands Board of Directors – 06/01/2023

Prosecutor issues 31 arrest warrants against gang members...

Plane pilot crashed in the jungle of Caquetá...

Chinese and Singaporean Defense Ministers Meet and Agree...

TEAF Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy