Wildfires rage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia

Canada continues to face a wave of wildfires rarely seen before in the spring. If the flames raged in the west of the country during the first weeks of May, Nova Scotia is now the scene of six fires that burn out of control.

The authorities of Halifax (capital of this province located on the Atlantic coast) declared a state of emergency this Sunday afternoon. 16,400 people have been evacuated.

The evacuation orders affect the communities of Upper Tantallon, Hammond Plains and Pocwock, where a large number of people live who work each day in the center of the capital, located about 30 minutes away by car.

Halifax Township covers an area of ​​more than 5,500 square kilometers; 10% of the total extension of the province. The most disturbing forest fire in this area has already devoured 778 hectares.

Dave Meldrum, deputy chief of the Halifax regional fire service, said Monday that more than 200 firefighters are involved, stressing that the situation will require “considerable work over many days.”