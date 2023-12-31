Will CalWorks payment increase in early 2024?

California’s CalWorks Program Set to Increase Payments in 2024

As the new year approaches, millions of beneficiaries of California’s CalWorks program are eagerly awaiting news of potential payment increases. The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWorks) program has provided clarity on the situation, stating that caseloads and costs typically increase during economic downturns and decrease during economic expansions. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recession have caused a departure from this historical norm.

Officials revealed that the caseload decreased at the onset of the pandemic, but has been steadily increasing since autumn 2021, reaching an estimated 301 thousand beneficiaries by June 2023. This upward trend is anticipated to continue, with an average of 341 thousand beneficiaries expected per month in the 2023-2024 period. Payments are also expected to grow by 3.6% across all California counties.

The CalWorks program provides financial assistance, child care, and employment services to low-income families with children. The program’s spending plan for the fiscal year 2023-24 allocates a total of $7.1 billion to support the program, representing an increase of approximately $68 million (1%) compared to the previous year. This year-over-year growth reflects a projected increase in the CalWorks caseload and several program improvements.

Beneficiaries can expect to see an increase in payments and continued support as the CalWorks program adapts to changing economic conditions and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

