Home News Williams, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant’s expectations for Saudi Arabia
News

Williams, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant’s expectations for Saudi Arabia

by admin
Williams, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant’s expectations for Saudi Arabia

F1- One finished in the points, the other, even though he didn’t get any, didn’t regret his debut in F1. Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, the two Williams drivers, are expecting a lot from the Saudi Arabian GP after the discreet race in Bahrain: “Jeddah is a really fun road track and I can’t wait – says the former on the company’s official website – however it’s one of those tracks where confidence is very important and you have to build up to the weekend, on paper it’s a track that may be better suited than Bahrain so we will see once we are there, we are understanding the car better and it will be interesting to go to a different track to find out even more.”

Sargeant also flies with the wings of confidence: “I can’t wait for the second round in Saudi Arabia- he says – we have built a great base in Bahrain to work on, we hope we can continue to be competitive and improve as a team, it is a very demanding circuit and we will have to work hard to get a good performance”.

About the author

See also  President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit aroused enthusiastic response- Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

China’s natural gas production grows 6.7% between January...

Government filed the labor reform

Carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, volunteer...

Public notice for the inclusion in the ASP...

Woman who demanded “recharges” for her gang-member sons...

JetSmart takes the first step to buy 100%...

Spinadello, two new events between nature and food...

CAL has a date to deal with the...

Cuban nurse criticized Francia Márquez for defending that...

Sanya Holds 2023 Spring Recruits Enlistment Ceremony Zhou...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy