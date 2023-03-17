F1- One finished in the points, the other, even though he didn’t get any, didn’t regret his debut in F1. Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, the two Williams drivers, are expecting a lot from the Saudi Arabian GP after the discreet race in Bahrain: “Jeddah is a really fun road track and I can’t wait – says the former on the company’s official website – however it’s one of those tracks where confidence is very important and you have to build up to the weekend, on paper it’s a track that may be better suited than Bahrain so we will see once we are there, we are understanding the car better and it will be interesting to go to a different track to find out even more.”

Sargeant also flies with the wings of confidence: “I can’t wait for the second round in Saudi Arabia- he says – we have built a great base in Bahrain to work on, we hope we can continue to be competitive and improve as a team, it is a very demanding circuit and we will have to work hard to get a good performance”.