03/16/2023 – 10:29 p.m



“With this backdrop, it can only be a nice game,” promised Recken assistant coach Heidmar Felixson before the duel with champion Magdeburg. And his team offered the 6603 spectators in the ZAG Arena in Hanover a show with a perfect end at 34:31 (17:14).

Hanover-Burgdorf beats the master

00:36 Italy loves this scene

Players celebrate their coach for overhead kick cheers

Source: IMAGE

Without the long-term injured Jonathan Edvardsson and Bastian Roscheck, Marius Steinhauser and Vincent Büchner were back after recovering from illness, for Martin Hanne and Justus Fischer (both muscle problems) the game came too early.

The warriors started the game red hot, Veit Mävers quickly scored three times. After 13 minutes it was 10:7. SCM coach Bennet Wiegert took the break furiously.

“We have to be courageous, we have to play with heart.” TSV Hannover-Burgdorf implemented Felixson’s requirement in the second half as well. In the meantime, coach Christian Prokop’s boys even led by five goals, but the German champions closed the gap and took the lead for the first time ten minutes before the end. But the warriors still had an answer! In the gripping final phase, they kept their nerve – and the two points in Hanover! For the first time in the season, TSV beat a top team.

The strong playmaker Marian Michalczik at SKY: “We often came very close to beating a big one. Was really up for it today. That feels good.”

Coach Christian Prokop: “We are super happy and also proud. The team brought a lot of heart, a lot of passion, a lot of fire onto the floor. That’s a very nice success for us, even if it’s only two points, of course.”

Head of sport Sven-Sören Christophersen: “I’m really happy. I’m proud of the way the team did it. It was a huge factor how the hall burned, it’s a lot of fun.”

After the final siren, it was time to party. But only briefly.

Prokop braked: “We have to play again on Sunday.” In Lemgo.

Recken goals: Gerbl 7/1, Pevnov 6, Mävers 5, Uscins 4, Michalczik 3, Vujovic 2/1, Brozovic 1