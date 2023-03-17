Dejan Malinović had hip surgery.

Source: FACEBOOK/Dejan Malinović

Bosnia and Herzegovina national handball player Dejan Malinović successfully underwent hip surgery today in Zagreb, it was confirmed on the official fan page of our national team player.

“Dejo was successfully operated on in Zagreb. It is a hip injury that has been dragging on for a long time. We wish our Silent Bomber a speedy recovery and return to the floor“, this post says.

Due to the aforementioned injury, Malinović was not present at the last gatherings of the national team.

By the way, this Banja Luka native grew up in Borac, after which he moved to Izviđač. In his career, he also wore the jersey of Maribor, Brest, Kretej, and is currently a member of Hungarian Balaton.

In recent years, Malinović has been one of the most important players in our selection at the position of fullback.

We would like to remind you that in April, our selection will play decisive matches in the qualifiers for EURO 2024. In Cazin we will welcome Slovenia, while in Podgorica we will host the selection of Montenegro. We need one win to secure a place in the European Championship.