Home World Dejan Malinović operated on Sports
World

Dejan Malinović operated on Sports

by admin
Dejan Malinović operated on Sports

Dejan Malinović had hip surgery.

Source: FACEBOOK/Dejan Malinović

Bosnia and Herzegovina national handball player Dejan Malinović successfully underwent hip surgery today in Zagreb, it was confirmed on the official fan page of our national team player.

Dejo was successfully operated on in Zagreb. It is a hip injury that has been dragging on for a long time. We wish our Silent Bomber a speedy recovery and return to the floor“, this post says.

Due to the aforementioned injury, Malinović was not present at the last gatherings of the national team.

By the way, this Banja Luka native grew up in Borac, after which he moved to Izviđač. In his career, he also wore the jersey of Maribor, Brest, Kretej, and is currently a member of Hungarian Balaton.

In recent years, Malinović has been one of the most important players in our selection at the position of fullback.

We would like to remind you that in April, our selection will play decisive matches in the qualifiers for EURO 2024. In Cazin we will welcome Slovenia, while in Podgorica we will host the selection of Montenegro. We need one win to secure a place in the European Championship.

See also  The assassination of Shinzo Abe suspects that the gun can fire 6 bullets at a time, and the security has a 3-second loophole | Nara | Toruya Yamagami |

You may also like

Questlove defends the talent of Meg White (The...

Interview Miodrag Majić | Magazine

Emmanuel Macron to force pension reform without vote...

daily horoscope for March 17 | Fun

Horoscope for Saturday 18 March 2023

More flights in April to and from Sicily,...

The accordionist discovered where the singers hide their...

Nikola Jokić cheated his opponent from Detroit |...

Pension reform, anger explodes in France over Macron’s...

Taurus and Pisces ready to cuddle

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy