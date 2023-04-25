Home » A trucker won the lottery three times in one year | Info
A truck driver from Maryland won the lottery three times in one year.

A 52-year-old truck driver from Maryland can boast that luck really follows him, at least when it comes to money. A man who wishes to remain anonymous won the lottery three times in a year using the same five numbers, writes Metro.

Won the jackpot three times

Namely, in the past year, he won the jackpot three times in the Pick 5 lottery game. Back in May 2022, the unnamed man won his first jackpot by bet one dollar on numbers 48548. He played the same set of numbers. On two different lottery tickets. He won a total of $100,000.

“The Big Winner”

However, the man who was nicknamed the Great Winner did not stop there. He continued to play using his winning numbers and in April this year won his third prize in just 11 months.

I play the lottery all the time. You never know. You can’t win if you don’t play“, he said.

“I hit it last year and again this year,” he told lottery officials, adding, “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we kept winning with it,” he recounted.

He won a total of $150,000

In his third jackpot, drawn on April 13, the Big Winner went to Lottery headquarters in Maryland to claim his $50,000 winnings. Thus, in less than a year, he won a total of 150,000 dollars in the lottery.

The man said he plans to continue playing the lottery and will use the money to take his wife on a “much-needed holiday”.

