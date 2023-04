NAccording to the ideal of the military and politicians, the two major German armaments manufacturers Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall should now sit peacefully at a table and plan how new Leopard battle tanks can be built as quickly as possible. The Bundeswehr and other NATO countries need them and Ukraine is happy about every copy. Instead, a dispute between the two companies that has been smoldering for years escalates.