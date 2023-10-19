Win a pension now with the GlücksSpirale: 10,000 euros month after month – for 20 years

Whether as a birthday present, out of gratitude or just in between: giving away a lottery ticket for the GlücksSpirale or playing it yourself is always a good idea. With an annual or semi-annual ticket, you have the chance to win up to a monthly pension of 10,000 euros for the next 20 years for the following 52 or 26 weeks.

Weekly Opportunities

GlücksSpirale offers the chance to get a pension every Saturday. The buyer of the ticket can choose between a one-time participation or a five-week participation. Alternatively, the GlücksSpirale can also be played or given away directly as an annual or semi-annual ticket. This means you have 52 or 26 weeks of chances to start your retirement immediately.

Whole or partial lot

For the annual or semi-annual ticket, game participants can choose between a complete or partial ticket: they then stake 5 euros per draw (full ticket), 2.50 euros (half ticket) or 1 euro (five ticket).

With a bit of luck, a fifth ticket will give you a pension of 2,000 euros per month – for 20 years. If you get half a ticket you’ll get 5,000 euros and if you get a whole ticket you’ll get 10,000 euros (chance 1: 10 million). If you don’t just want to give away the luck, you can of course also treat yourself to a lottery ticket.

Winning chance

There is also the opportunity to play an additional lottery on the GlücksSpirale ticket: The winner’s chance also offers the prospect of a pension immediately (3 euros per draw): 5,000 euros per month for ten years (chance 1: 1 million). The main prize is even one million euros (chance 1: 3.4 million).

Support

Another positive side effect: the profits from GlücksSpirale support the common good. GlücksSpirale has been supporting sport since it was founded in 1970. The German Olympic Sports Confederation received additional funds through the Winner’s Chance, introduced in 2016. In addition, the GlücksSpirale also supports independent welfare, the German Foundation for Monument Protection and regional organizations from nature and environmental protection.

GlücksSpirale and winning chance at a glance:

Drawing every SaturdayGlücksSpirale: Prize per drawing 5 euros (full ticket / proportional tickets 1 euro and 2.50 euros) / Main prize: 10,000 euros per month, for 20 years (Chance 1: 10 million)Winner chance: Price per drawing 3 euros / Top prize of one million euros (chance 1: 3.4 million).Available at all WestLotto acceptance points and on the Internet at www.westlotto.de

Participation from 18 years old. Gambling can be addictive! Help and advice at

BZgA: 0800 1372700 (free). www.check-dein-spiel.de. State licensed

Gambling provider (White List in accordance with Section 9 Paragraph 8 GlüStV).

Chance of winning the main prize 1:10 million.

