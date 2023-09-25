Win the SODAPOP Logan soda maker and the “Bar Edition” syrups

Carrying crates of water is a thing of the past; bubbling yourself saves long transport distances, is comfortable and is trendy. With the SODAPOP Logan water soda maker you can enjoy pearly, fresh drinking pleasure.

Enjoy fresh sparkling water in the comfort of your own home at the push of a button and protect the environment. The Logan water soda maker from SODAPOP sets standards: It combines excellent soda quality, functionality, style and sustainability to create a soda system with real added value! In addition to the sparkling quality, the well-designed Logan scores with its comfortable operation. Thanks to innovative technology, inserting the bottle is child’s play – it can be easily hung in without the hassle of screwing it in.

Enjoy fresh, sparkling soda water at the push of a button: The SODAPOP Logan starter kit contains the elegant soda maker in matt black, three dishwasher-safe glass bottles in two sizes (2x 850 and 1x 600 ml) and a CO₂ universal cylinder for up to 60 liters of carbonated drinks. You will also receive three syrups from the SODAPOP Bar Edition – Bitter Lemon, Ginger Ale and Tonic Water – which are perfect for mixing cocktails.

More information can be found here: www.sodapop.com

Information about the competition

The deadline for participation is October 23rd, 2023

Join now and with a bit of luck win the SODAPOP package worth €133.

Provider: SODAPOP

Prize shipping only within Germany and Austria.

