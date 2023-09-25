Examining the Politics of Lockdown: The Conflict Between Freedom and Public Health

Only Freedom Can Protect Health: Examining the Politics of Emergencies and Lockdown

By Carlo Toto, September 24, 2023

In this thought-provoking article, Carlo Toto delves into the theme of the politics of “emergencies,” specifically exploring the impact of lockdown restrictions on individual freedom. Toto argues that the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the shortcomings of our society and has led to the prioritization of public health over personal liberties.

According to Toto, there is a prevailing belief that freedom poses a danger to health. However, he emphasizes that freedom is essential for promoting overall well-being, as defined by the World Health Organization. Toto asserts that the collective interest should not exceed certain limits in infringing upon an individual’s right to health and other fundamental rights, such as freedom, enshrined in constitutional law.

Toto highlights the inseparable connection between freedom and good health. He argues that good health encompasses various aspects of existence, including economic, social, psychological, and spiritual aspects, all of which require individual freedom for full expression. He poses rhetorical questions to illustrate this connection, such as whether it is possible to maintain good health without work and money and whether a life of social distancing is sustainable without basic gestures of affection.

To avoid an ideological clash between advocates for strict restrictions and free thinkers who champion freedom, Toto proposes an alternative approach: an “autolockdown” instead of a government-imposed lockdown. Supporters of strict restrictions can choose to self-isolate and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves, while those willing to assume the risks can freely go about their lives. This provocative suggestion aims to uphold the freedom of thought for supporters of restrictions without imposing them on the entire population.

Toto concludes his article with a theological reflection on death and freedom. He argues that death is an inevitable part of life, and freedom allows individuals to prepare for this eventuality. Toto suggests that in spiritual thinking, death is not the end but rather the beginning of a new life determined by the choices made during one’s lifetime. He highlights the divine aspect of freedom and emphasizes that God never intended to repress our freedom of choice, even to ensure our return to Heaven. Toto posits that on the day of the Last Judgement, God chose the possibility of condemnation to Hell rather than violating the fundamental dimension of human freedom.

In his insightful article, Carlo Toto prompts readers to consider the balance between public health concerns and individual freedom, offering alternative perspectives to the prevailing discourse on emergency measures. Whether his ideas gain widespread acceptance or not, Toto’s thoughts contribute to the ongoing, important conversation about navigating crises while upholding personal liberties.

