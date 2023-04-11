Home News Wingo stops operating with the Bogota – Mexico City route
The not so good news for travelers continues, this time Wingo announced that as of April 19 the Bogota-Mexico City route is suspended and vice versa.

According to the airline, it stops operating to this destination “to locate a greater capacity of seats on routes where they identify a greater need for supply, such as the Colombian domestic market, where an addition of relevant capacity will be implemented in the coming weeks.”

This route operated with a frequency of three times a week and the last flight with this destination will be on April 17.

Faced with this situation, the airline designed a plan to protect users who had a flight after April 19, so travelers can select the option that best suits their needs.

  • change route no penalty charge
  • Request a 100 percent refund of the value of the ticket and obtain additional compensation equivalent to 30 percent of the airfare. This payment can be obtained in a voucher or in the ticket payment method.
  • April travelers may request the endorsement option through Copa Airlines to fly to the destination

It is important to mention that Wingo also announced that it continues with direct flights to Cancun from Bogotá, Medellín and Cali.

