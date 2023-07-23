Home » Bad Windsheim | Dangerous youth prank
Bad Windsheim | Dangerous youth prank

This stupid youth prank in Bad Windsheim could have ended badly. As reported by the police, a group of young people is out and about in the green area between the city cemetery and Rothenburger Straße late in the evening. The group takes several park benches and puts them on Westheimer Straße. A passer-by observes the crime and the group flees. The benches are then returned by Bad Windsheim police officers. Fortunately, due to the obstacles on the road, there was no accident. Please send information about the group to the Bad Windsheim police station.

