Panathinaikos offers four million euros to Nikola Mirotic Sports

Allegedly, Panathinaikos offered Nikola Mirotic four million euros for the season…

Nikola Mirotic (32) could continue his career in Panathinaikos. According to “Sportand” information, he received an offer from that club four million euros for the season. If he accepts it, he will become the highest paid player in the Euroleague. He has been on the radar of Ergin Ataman’s team for a long time, and then the story of the arrival of Tornike Shengelia appeared, and now it seems that a new twist has followed.

The Montenegrin basketball player with a Spanish passport was rejected by Partizan, and he confirmed on Instagram that he “decided not to continue his career in Serbia” and that he will go to another club. As things stand, it could be the Greek team. They were interested in him before, and it seems that now they are back in the running and have prepared a large sum of money.

The owner of “Greens” Dimitris Janakopoulos denied that he was in Belgrade for negotiations with Nikola, but that does not mean that there were no contacts by other means. In addition to them, Armani and Monaco also showed interest in him, while Olympiakos reportedly gave up the race.


