New Jeans’ Second Mini-Album “Get Up” Sells Over 1 Million Copies, Achieves Million Sales Mark

New Jeans’ Second Mini-Album “Get Up” Surpasses 1 Million Sales on First Day

In a remarkable achievement, popular girl group New Jeans has sold over 1 million copies of their second mini-album “Get Up” on its first day of release, joining the ranks of million sellers. The group has now achieved a total of three million sales.

On July 23, Korean media reported that New Jeans’ latest album had sold an impressive 1,194,623 copies on the Hanteo chart, securing the top spot on the daily chart. This follows the group’s previous successes with their debut album “New Jeans” and single album “OMG”, both of which also surpassed one million sales.

The success of “Get Up” is further validated by its domination of the music lists. The track “Super Shy”, which was released on July 7, quickly climbed to the top of major domestic music charts including Melon, Genie, and Flow. Meanwhile, “ETA” soared to the throne on Bugs and Naver Vibe, solidifying New Jeans’ unique presence in the industry.

Notably, all the songs included in the new album, such as “Cool With You”, “New Jeans”, “ASAP”, and the title track “Get Up”, have also topped various music charts and gained immense love from fans.

New Jeans’ relentless success has established them as one of the hottest girl groups in the industry. Their consistent high sales and chart-topping tracks are a testament to their incredible talent and growing fanbase.

Fans can expect even more exciting music and achievements from New Jeans as they continue to make waves in the K-pop scene.