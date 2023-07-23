Beijing Receives 853 Million Cubic Meters of Precipitation, Water Resources Increase by 249 Million Cubic Meters

China News Service, Beijing, July 22 – The recent heavy rainfall in Beijing has resulted in a total precipitation of 853 million cubic meters, leading to an increase of 249 million cubic meters in the city’s water resources. The Beijing Municipal Water Affairs Bureau reported that from 8:00 on July 20 to 17:00 on July 22, the city experienced significant rainfall, resulting in the formation of 249 million cubic meters of water resources. Additionally, 764 million cubic meters were absorbed by the soil, and 24 million cubic meters evaporated.

In response to this heavy rainfall, the Beijing Municipal Hydrology Department employed effective flood control measures. By capitalizing on the benefits of water conservancy projects, the department ensured coordinated scheduling of flood control strategies, water resources management, and water ecology preservation. With an emphasis on safety, increased water storage, and pollution reduction, the department worked to achieve unified dispatching of flood control projects.

To further manage the heavy rainfall, various dispatching measures were adopted in accordance with Beijing’s urban flood control plan. This included temporary storage and diversion of excess water. Prior to the rainfall, 600,000 square meters of storage space in urban river channels were cleared. Other measures such as discharge, storage, and stagnation were also implemented to prevent flooding. The southern flood diversion recorded a maximum flow rate of 60 cubic meters per second, with a total accumulated water discharge of 430,000 cubic meters. Additionally, the gravel pits in the western suburbs stored a total of 350,000 cubic meters of water.

Simultaneously, the Beijing Flood Control Office extended the operation hours of track and bus services to accommodate the heavy rainfall situation. The office utilized a flood control command and dispatch system, along with an emergency command platform, to monitor the rainfall area and direct the necessary response measures. In order to ensure public safety, 2,227 households and 5,688 individuals under threat were relocated. Furthermore, 1,279 construction projects were suspended, 79 scenic spots and 146 country houses were temporarily closed, and 231 mountain torrent ditches were controlled. Additionally, measures were taken to address 17 flood-related emergencies, including road ponding, dangerous roads in mountainous areas, road subsidence, and water seepage in subway stations.

Given the heavy rainfall, transportation operation guarantees were also strengthened. Measures were taken to address unconnected drainage pipelines and low-lying subway stations. Public transport companies prepared for the rainy weather by identifying affected road sections and adjusting bus routes accordingly. Track and bus operating hours were extended to ensure the normal operation of public transportation during peak hours.

Beijing’s efforts in flood control and water resource management have helped mitigate the effects of heavy rainfall, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

