At the beginning of March, a new edition of the National Under-17 A Tournament will begin, which has become increasingly important and important among players who are one step away from being able to reach professionalism and continue fulfilling their dreams. Among the representatives of Risaralda in this Colombian championship is Club Vencedores FC, who has been carrying out their preseason with a view to competing in the best way in this first challenge of 2023.

of great demands

Yerson Rodríguez, technical assistant, expressed: “It has been four weeks that we have been working with the entire group, players have been joining and also teachers from the coaching staff who have come to add too much for the group. We have been preparing strongly both physically, technically and cognitively because we know the demands that this U-17 A National Tournament requires”.

in group D

Winners FC, will be part of group D together with the following teams: Atlético Galicia, Deportivo Pereira, FC Filandia, La Cantera Pereira and Once Caldas. Regarding the rivals, this was stated by Professor Yerson. “We have already had to face several of those rivals in the previous tournament, there are teams like Deportivo Pereira, Once Caldas, La Cantera and several at a competitive level such as Filandia, which was the finalist of the Under-17 B Tournament, so it is a group that is going to be very competitive”.

More spaces for young people

Guillermo Villarreal, the club’s coach and president, spoke about the objective of the squad. “The groups came out, it is difficult for us, but the truth is that the primary objective is that these youth of Pereira have a space for soccer competition and to be able to fulfill the dreams and goals of us as coaches and players.”

Opportunity also for coaches

“We are not only working with the young players, but also with the coaches, we also want teachers who have the illusion of leading soccer teams to have a space here at Vencedores, so for that part we continue to uphold the same philosophy of a football club. pereiranos for pereiranos”.

Training people through sport

“More and more players are arriving, in fact the triumph of Deportivo Pereira as champion has helped a lot to further motivate youth to continue believing in football as a training tool and in that we continue with the same perspectives and guidelines that we started ago. three years”, pointed out Guillermo Villarreal.

Opinion Jorge Martinez

“We are preparing ourselves physically and mentally, the coaching staff is teaching us how to prepare to face a national and semi-professional tournament. It is the first time that I am going to play it, like some of the companions. We are preparing hard and with God’s help we are going to do well”.

Give your opinion Sebastian Rico

“We have a good coaching staff, we are preparing very well since we all apply discipline in training. This will be the first time that I will play this tournament and we are going to give it our all”.

Opinion Yerson Rodriguez

“It will be directed by Professor Carlos Mauricio Jojoa and myself, we will both be in charge of this national tournament project this year. It will be my second time as technical assistant in this contest”.

Opine Guillermo Villarreal

“We have been working for two months now to face this great National Under-17 A Tournament, Winners as always, trying to do things as best as possible, trying to meet the needs of all these boys and with many expectations and illusions that we will make a good representation by Risaralda”.