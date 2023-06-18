Witches’ Sabbath with record high: Adobe, Bayer, Deutsche Bank – Virgin Galactic & Morphosys take off – video

On the triple expiry day on the stock exchanges – also known as the witches’ sabbath – prices can sometimes be capricious. The DAX changed its sign several times at the start of trading and then hit a new all-time high. 16,362 points is now the new record in the leading German index.

But not only the DAX has started to soar. After days of profit-taking, Morphosys stock ended today. The shares of the biotech company are picking up sharply. Jump back on the train now?

Virgin Galactic is flying into space later this month. The stock is therefore also on its way “to the moon”. Will space flights really be a hit or will the euphoria for the share quickly subside?

The Cava share has flown even higher. The restaurant chain, which specializes in Mediterranean cuisine, made its Wall Street debut Thursday. Now Cava is worth $2.45 billion in the stock market and raised nearly $318 million from the IPO. Is the stock still a treat?

Netflix opens first bar, Bayer creates another settlement and Deutsche Bank reveals a weakening trading business!

Topics of today’s show: DAX, Adobe, Cava, Netflix, Kroger, Tesco, Virgin Galactic, Intel, Tops&Flops, Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Morphosys, sample depot and viewer questions.

Tip from the stock market lounge: Stefan Klotter, FAST BREAKEditor-in-Chief, took a close look at the pharmaceutical industry and found five promising pharmaceutical stocks in terms of charts.

