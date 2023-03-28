The rapid action of the Pitalito police allowed the capture of two individuals who had stolen a motorcycle minutes before in the La Galería sector.

The thieves were arrested on 10th Street, where they found their motorcycle on and with suspicious attitudes. In addition, a master key was found in their possession with which they had managed to open the vehicle.

After receiving the report of the robbery, the patrol went out in search of the vehicle and, thanks to the prompt notification to the authorities, they were able to locate and arrest the criminals in record time.

The individuals, the motorcycle and the master key were made available to the Prosecutor’s Office for their corresponding judicial process. The inhabitants of Pitalito recognized the rapid and effective action of the police in the recovery of the vehicle and the capture of those responsible.