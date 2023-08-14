With a positive balance, the day of review of subpoenas and procedures ended

Seeking continuous improvement in its processes, the District Mayor’s Office, through the Ministry of Mobility, in conjunction with the Integrated Information System on Fines and Sanctions for Traffic Violations (SIMIT), they carried out a conference to review subpoenas, information on procedures and talks on road safety.

“120 people were attended for subpoenas, prescriptions and general information procedures. This space was very important because it allowed us to clarify doubts to the Samarians, We were together with SIMIT from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm at the Pedro León Acosta field, Gaira sector”, affirmed Ernesto Castro, Secretary of Mobility.

It may interest you: The post is falling: Community launches SOS and they don’t pay attention

During the activity, 100 students from that sector were also trained, and didactic material was delivered to them.

During the activity, 100 students from that sector were also trained, and didactic material was delivered to them, on the importance of traffic rules and signs, in order to promote civic culture and respect for life in the ways.

“We continue working to reduce the number of road accidents and for this we have started actions with children and adolescents. In support of the SIMIT mobile unit, we have the opportunity to reach different neighborhoods and schools to train on road safety”Castro Coronado specified.

These conferences will continue to be held in order to continue advising samaria in these processes, for which intermediaries are not needed and can be done either in person or virtually, so citizens are invited to be vigilant. to the social networks and website of the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta where this information will be shared.

It may interest you: Minor Works of Santa Marta, a model of success for other governments in the country

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

