With GenussPabst, Black Wings bring more regionality into the VIP rooms

Even if it is midsummer at the moment: the next winter will definitely come and with it the time for ice hockey again. Aside from the sport, the Steinbach Black Wings also have something new to offer the spectators. From the coming ice hockey season, the people of Linz will be working together with the company “GenussPabst” from Vöcklabruck. The regional caterer will be responsible for catering for the VIP guests at all home games in the 2023/24 season.

“An absolute dream has come true for me,” says Managing Director Patrick Franz Pabst. He has been a big ice hockey fan since childhood and a regular guest at the Linz AG Eisarena. “We are connected by hungry teams that want to grow in their areas and become the best,” says Pabst about the cooperation that has been entered into.

When the company was founded last year, the GenussPabst and his team committed themselves to “highest quality under strict conditions”. Up to 500 VIP visitors will be served three main courses, at least one of which will be vegetarian. The range of meat loaf and sausages will be retained, but will in future also be sourced regionally from the company from the Salzkammergut.

VIP guests will get a first taste of the new cooperation – one week before the start of the championship – at the Black Wings friendly against DEL-Klub Straubing on September 9th.

“It is important for us to take another step towards sustainability in this area and to work together with innovative companies from the region”, Black Wings President Peter Nader is also happy about the partnership. “I am convinced that we can continue to expand our offer and offer our guests a unique ambience.”

Almost 700 season tickets sold

Discussions are currently underway with the operator of the catering stands in the hall itself in order to further improve the offer for fans outside the VIP room. In the coming week, the cooling system in the Linz AG ice arena will be put into operation and the ice surface will be applied in layers. The players are expected in Linz in the last week of July. The official kick-off event for the new ice hockey season is the first public ice practice session on August 2nd. The people of Linz have sold almost 700 season tickets for the new season. It starts on September 15th away in Laibach, on September 17th the first home game against Villacher SV takes place.

