The governments of Colombia and Ecuador will work together to dismantle criminal structures, drug trafficking and related crimes in the border area.

The agreement was reached in the framework of a virtual meeting held this week between the Defense Ministers of Colombia, Iván Velásquez, and Ecuador, General Luis Eduardo Lara, in which topics such as the exchange of information and knowledge, through technical security mechanisms for the protection of 586 kilometers of limits.

The Colombian Defense Minister assured that both countries are working on the construction of the military plan for joint work between the Armed Forces on the border, “with the purpose of dismantling their criminal structures and affecting their sources of financing,” he said.

According to the national portfolio with the neighboring country it was agreed:

– Reaffirm bilateral commitment on defense and security

– Strengthen exchange of information to combat organized crime and drug trafficking

– Coordinated interdiction operations

by sea and sky

In the same way, the mutual commitment to maintain maritime security was ratified, through the operational articulation in interdiction tasks between the Navies of the two countries to fight against drug trafficking.

Regarding the work carried out by the Air Forces of the two countries, the execution of coordinated operations for aerial detection and interdiction was announced, in order to detect aircraft that circulate illegally through the airspace in the border area.

Finally, ministers Velásquez and Lara agreed to periodically monitor the established agreements.

Photo @mindefensa

